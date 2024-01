The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Lamar vs. Mahomes. Andrews vs. Kelce. Madubuike vs. Jones. Between the Ravens and Chiefs rosters, you could build a team full of Pro Bowlers.

Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer provide a position-by-position comparison of the two heavyweights. Then, they speak with Jay Binkley of 610 Sports in Kansas City before giving a full preview of the AFC championship game.

Tune in live at 10 a.m.