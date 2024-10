It’s been a quiet start to the season for Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers. The 2023 first-round pick has just 158 yards through the first four games of the year. But that could change Sunday in Cincinnati.

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer preview a Week 5 divisional matchup against the Bengals, discussing why the team’s wideouts could be in for a big day.

Tune in live at 11 a.m.