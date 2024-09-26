Much of the Ravens’ early struggles could be explained by the team’s reliance on unproven players, such as guard Daniel Faalele and Trenton Simpson. But some of the team’s veterans, including kicker Justin Tucker and tight end Mark Andrews, aren’t living up to expectations either. What’s going on with Baltimore’s stars?

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer discuss some concerning signs from some of the team’s key players. Then they preview Sunday’s game against the undefeated Buffalo Bills.