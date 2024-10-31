Diontae Johnson is a nice sweater you get for Christmas. Not the present you asked for, but it will come in handy anyway. Still, the Ravens could address more pertinent needs than wide receiver before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer provide some names of players Baltimore could target in the next five days. Then they chat with defensive guru Cody Alexander to preview Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Tune in at 11 a.m.