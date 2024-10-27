Through the first eight weeks of the season, it’s become increasingly clear that the only team that can beat the Ravens is ... the Ravens. Baltimore had played mostly mistake-free football during its five-game win streak. But dropped passes and missed opportunities doomed the Ravens in an ugly 29-24 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

“Banner Ravens Podcast” co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer dissect what went wrong on a sunny afternoon in Cleveland, including a brutal showing from the wide receivers and shaky play from Zach Orr’s defense.

Tune in live at 5:30 p.m.