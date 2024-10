It’s “pick your poison” with this Ravens offense. If you sell out to stop the run, you expose yourself to a Lamar Jackson deep ball. If you play it safe, you could get run over by Derrick Henry.

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose to ingest all the poisons at once.

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer react to a dominant win in Tampa and discuss Lamar Jackson’s near-perfect performance, Rashod Bateman’s breakout game and more.