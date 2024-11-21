If there was a silver lining to be found from the Ravens’ Week 11 loss to the Steelers, it was the play of their defense. Baltimore did not allow a touchdown for the first time all season while holding Pittsburgh to 4.1 yards per play. Has Zach Orr’s unit found its footing? Or was Sunday’s performance an anomaly?

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer discuss whether the Ravens’ defensive improvements are sustainable before previewing Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with ESPN’s Kris Rhim.

Tune in live at 11 a.m.