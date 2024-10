Sunday’s matchup between Baltimore and Washington figured to be an offense-heavy affair, and quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels delivered a duel that lived up to the hype.

From M&T Bank Stadium, Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer break down the Ravens’ 30-23 win over the Commanders, discussing Zay Flowers’ productive day, Mark Andrews’ confidence-inspiring performance and more.