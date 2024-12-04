John Harbaugh and Eric DeCosta have some self-reflecting to do as the Ravens approach the bye. Have they done a good enough job putting the roster together? Why isn’t this team playing well more consistently? And how can Baltimore reach the Super Bowl?

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer are joined by Giana Han to role-play the Ravens’ decision-makers. Paul (playing owner Steve Bisciotti) grills Jonas (DeCosta) and Giana (Harbaugh) on the toughest questions facing the franchise as they head into the stretch run.

