There may never be another free agent running back class like the one that headlined the 2024 offseason. Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley were the stars of a loaded group intent on reversing the NFL’s trend of underpaying players at the position. They did just that, signing contracts that could total more than $50 million combined.

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer discuss the historic seasons of both Henry and Barkley. Then, they welcome The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner to the podcast as they preview Sunday’s matchup between the Ravens and Eagles.