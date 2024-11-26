The Ravens came into their Week 12 matchup on the precipice. A loss to the Chargers would send them to a 7-5 record and put them 1 1/2 games back of the Steelers in the AFC North.

Behind a banner night from Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, they pulled themselves off the ledge, beating the Los Angeles 30-23.

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer break down the win and discuss how John Harbaugh got the better of his brother, Jim, for the third time in his NFL career.

Tune in live at 12:30 a.m.