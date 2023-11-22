Week 12: Ravens can stick a fork in Chargers | Banner Ravens Podcast

Published 11/21/2023 7:56 p.m. EST

Thanksgiving is nearly here, and the Ravens are atop the AFC.

Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer compare Ravens players to Thanksgiving staples. Then they preview the team’s matchup against the Chargers, who can’t seem to get out of their own way.

