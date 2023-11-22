Thanksgiving is nearly here, and the Ravens are atop the AFC.
Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer compare Ravens players to Thanksgiving staples. Then they preview the team’s matchup against the Chargers, who can’t seem to get out of their own way.
Published 11/21/2023 7:56 p.m. EST
Thanksgiving is nearly here, and the Ravens are atop the AFC.
Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer compare Ravens players to Thanksgiving staples. Then they preview the team’s matchup against the Chargers, who can’t seem to get out of their own way.
Share this article via...