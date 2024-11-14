What’s a good rivalry without bad blood?

The Ravens are set to face the Steelers for the first time this season Sunday, marking linebacker Patrick Queen’s first game against his old squad. It’ll also be a homecoming for wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who spent five seasons in gold and black.

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer assess the state of the rivalry, then preview the Week 11 matchup.

Tune in live at 11 a.m.