We’re only five weeks into the season, but Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is at the center of the MVP conversation yet again, and the offensive coordinator who helped get him there is generating head coaching buzz.

On the latest episode of The Banner Ravens Podcast, co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer discuss Jackson’s MVP candidacy and the Todd Monken head coaching chatter. Then they preview Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Tune in live at 11 a.m.