Two of Europe’s most popular soccer teams — and one of America’s biggest stars — are set to come to Baltimore this summer.

FC Barcelona and AC Milan, led by U.S. men’s national team standout Christian Pulisic, will square off at M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 6 as part of their preseason tour, the 2024 Soccer Champions Tour announced Tuesday.

“We are excited to bring to Baltimore two of the most iconic soccer franchises in the world, FC Barcelona and AC Milan,” Ravens president Sashi Brown said in a statement. “Hosting international soccer matches at M&T Bank Stadium shows the Mid-Atlantic’s growing demand and passion for the beautiful game and the Ravens’ commitment to bringing world-class sports and entertainment events to the greater Baltimore region.”

Exclusive presale tickets will be available starting Monday, with general on-sale ticket access beginning March 27. For access to the presale tickets, fans can sign up at SoccerChampionsTour.com.

M&T Bank Stadium has hosted games between notable European clubs over the years, most recently a match between Premier League teams Arsenal and Everton in July 2022.

AC Milan, which has won 19 domestic titles in Italy and seven European Cup/Champions League titles, played Chelsea in Baltimore in 2009. But Barcelona, one of the world’s most iconic clubs, has never played at the Ravens’ stadium.

