GREEN BAY, Wis. — Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa was carted to the locker room after getting hurt Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Chargers face the Ravens on “Sunday Night Football” next week.
Bosa left with a foot injury. He has been one of the game’s top pass rushers, though the four-time Pro Bowl selection has struggled to stay healthy. Bosa has 6.5 sacks in eight games this season and 67 sacks in 92 career games.
Joey Bosa immediately knew something was wrong, hobbled to the sideline collapsed, started crying, and all his teammates immediately came over— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 19, 2023
💔
pic.twitter.com/U4BxHIa5va
Bosa missed 12 games last season with a torn groin muscle. He had knee and hamstring issues earlier this season that sidelined him for one game.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley had no update on Bosa’s condition after the game.
Bosa limped to the sideline after hurting his foot during the game’s opening series.
“I wish he was out there,” Chargers outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu said. “I love watching him play. It’s just a bummer.”
Share this article via...