Chargers’ Joey Bosa, one of the NFL’s top pass rushers, injured a week before Ravens visit LA

Published 11/19/2023 7:33 p.m. EST, Updated 11/19/2023 7:40 p.m. EST

Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa leaves the field on a cart Sunday during the first quarter against the Packers. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa was carted to the locker room after getting hurt Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Chargers face the Ravens on “Sunday Night Football” next week.

Bosa left with a foot injury. He has been one of the game’s top pass rushers, though the four-time Pro Bowl selection has struggled to stay healthy. Bosa has 6.5 sacks in eight games this season and 67 sacks in 92 career games.

Bosa missed 12 games last season with a torn groin muscle. He had knee and hamstring issues earlier this season that sidelined him for one game.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley had no update on Bosa’s condition after the game.

Bosa limped to the sideline after hurting his foot during the game’s opening series.

“I wish he was out there,” Chargers outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu said. “I love watching him play. It’s just a bummer.”

