Bumped and bruised, the Ravens are taking advantage of the bye week for the rest they so looked forward to, and they’re slowly returning to full health with one fewer absence at practice.

After six players, including three starters, were out Wednesday, tight end Charlie Kolar returned Thursday.

Starting wide receiver Zay Flowers, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, along with backup linebackers Del’Shawn Phillips and Malik Harrison, remained absent.

Kolar, a depth tight end, has seen an increased role since starter Mark Andrews injured his ankle when he was brought down by a hip-drop tackle in Week 11 and had to undergo surgery. Coach John Harbaugh said after the injury that Andrews had a chance to come back in the postseason. In the meantime, Isaiah Likely has stepped up as the No. 1 tight end, with Kolar chipping in as the No. 2.

In the regular season, Kolar made seven catches for 87 yards and a touchdown, all of which came after Andrews’ injury. In the final game of the season, a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kolar played 70% of the offensive snaps and 70% of the special teams snaps.

Before Wednesday, Kolar had missed only one practice this season. He was out the Friday before the Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to illness.

Flowers, the team’s top receiver, has missed five straight practices and seven of the last eight. He was limited in the one practice session he participated in. His designation was changed from a foot injury to a calf injury. He did not play against Pittsburgh.

Humphrey has dealt with multiple injuries, most recently a calf problem. He suffered a noncontact calf strain in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns and missed two games. He left the Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins with another calf injury and missed all three practices the following week. He did not play against the Steelers.

Oweh played in the Ravens’ final game but only 10% of the defensive snaps after suffering an ankle injury early. Oweh also dealt with an ankle injury in the second week of the season but has played in every game since his return in Week 7. Harbaugh described this injury as minor.

With the Ravens resting starting linebacker Roquan Smith, Phillips played 76% of the team’s defensive snaps and 67% of the special teams snaps Saturday. He did not return for practice Wednesday and was previously dealing with a shoulder injury.

Harrison has a groin injury and sat out Week 18. He also missed weeks 12 and 14.

Since the Ravens earned a bye week, there will be no practice report this week.