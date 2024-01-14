The result means the Ravens will face either the Texans or the Steelers next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 262 yards and a touchdown, had his helmet shattered when he took a hit in the second half, and proceeded to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 26-7 rout of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth-coldest game in NFL history Saturday night.

The reigning league MVP found Rashee Rice eight times for 130 yards and a touchdown in the wild-card playoff game, and Isiah Pacheco added 89 yards rushing and another score, sending the Chiefs (12-6) past the Dolphins for the first time in four postseason meetings.

Harrison Butker added four field goals for the defending Super Bowl champs.

Because of the Chiefs’ victory, the possible opponents for the Ravens in next week’s divisional round have been narrowed to do. If the Buffalo Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game moved to Monday because of bad weather in western New York, the Houston Texans will visit Baltimore. If the Steelers win, they will come to M&T Bank Stadium.

The injury-depleted Dolphins (11-7) looked nothing like the dynamic offense that led the league in yards during the regular season. Tua Tagovailoa was pressured relentlessly by the NFL’s second-ranked defense, wide receiver Tyreek Hill had a 53-yard TD catch but was otherwise shut down in his return to Kansas City, and the Dolphins finished with just 264 yards in all.

They have not won at Arrowhead Stadium since Nov. 6, 2011, nor won a playoff game since Dec. 30, 2000.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs won their 15th consecutive home playoff game — not counting a trio of Super Bowls. But they could be headed to Buffalo next week if the Bills beat the Steelers on Monday.