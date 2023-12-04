Joe Flacco throws 2 TD passes in debut with Browns in loss to Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes, Puka Nacua became the first Rams rookie wide receiver to reach 1,000 yards in a season, and Los Angeles extended its winning streak to three games with a 36-19 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Quarterback Joe Flacco, a longtime Raven, made his debut as the Browns’ starting quarterback. Cleveland’s defeat, and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals, helped the Ravens take a two-game lead in the AFC North on their bye week.

The Miami Dolphins’ win over the Washington Commanders moved them into position for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, however. The Dolphins and Ravens have the same record, 9-3.

The Rams, who visit Baltimore next Sunday, have won three straight for the first time since winning the Super Bowl after the 2021 season. At 6-6, they are back in the playoff race after dropping three straight before their bye week.

Since returning from a thumb injury that caused him to miss 1 1/2 games, Stafford has eight TD passes and two interceptions in the Rams’ last three games.

Stafford — who was 22-for-37 for 279 yards — connected with Nacua, Demarcus Robinson and Cooper Kupp for scores. Nacua, who left the game briefly with a rib injury, finished with four receptions for 105 yards, including a 70-yard TD in the first quarter. He also had two rushes for 34 yards.

Kyren Williams had 21 carries for 88 yards, including a 1-yard TD late in the fourth quarter to put it out of reach.

Aaron Donald and rookie Kobie Turner combined to sack Flacco for a safety with 36 seconds to play.

Flacco, who became Cleveland’s fourth starting quarterback this season, was 23-for-44 for 254 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Browns (7-5), who have dropped two straight but remain in the AFC playoff race.

The 38-year-old Flacco was signed Nov. 20 to the practice squad and elevated to the active roster this week after Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s loss at Denver.

The Browns trailed 20-19 and had the ball with under seven minutes remaining when Flacco threw an ill-fated bomb that was intercepted by John Johnson III. The Rams safety, who was with the Browns for two seasons, returned it 42 yards to the Cleveland 24-yard line.

Five plays later, Kupp scored his first touchdown since Oct. 15 on a 3-yard pass to make it 27-19.