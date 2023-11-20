Looking to add quarterback depth, the Cleveland Browns are signing veteran Joe Flacco to their practice squad, a person familiar with the move told the Associated Press on Sunday night.

The former Raven and Super Bowl MVP worked out for the team Friday. He will finalize his deal Monday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the imminent move.

The 38-year-old Flacco will give Cleveland an experienced QB to back up Dorian Thompson-Robinson or serve as a mentor. Flacco went 17-3 in his career against the Browns when he was with Baltimore and helped the New York Jets pull off a stunning win in Cleveland last season.

Flacco passed for 38,245 yards in 11 seasons with the Ravens. He had 212 touchdowns and 136 interceptions. He and Lamar Jackson, who has 113, are the only quarterbacks in Ravens history with more than 45 touchdown passes.

The Browns also have P.J. Walker on their roster. He started two games when Watson was out.

