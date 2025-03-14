DeAndre Hopkins first understood what Lamar Jackson was capable of nine years ago.

Early in its 2016 season, Hopkins’ alma mater, Clemson, on its way to the program’s first national title in over three decades, faced Louisville in a nationally televised prime-time game. The Tigers had Deshaun Watson, now with the Cleveland Browns, at quarterback and NFL talent at nearly every position. The Cardinals had Jackson and not much else.

“Lamar was giving them a run for their money,” Hopkins recalled Friday. “I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’ … Lamar was a couple of plays away from basically single-handedly beating them. And I was like, ‘Man, this kid’s going to be special.’"

Jackson won the Heisman Trophy that season, became the Ravens’ first-round pick more than a year later and by 2019 had won his first of two NFL Most Valuable Player awards. Over his seven seasons in Baltimore, he’s become more than a quarterback who’s fun to watch. He’s become a quarterback whom receivers want to play with.

When Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowl selection and the NFL’s active leader in receiving yards, realized a return to the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason was unlikely, he made a list of potential destinations. The Ravens, he said at his introductory news conference, were at the top. Jackson, still searching for a Super Bowl ring, like Hopkins, was “a big part of my decision.”

“Lamar is known for running, but watch film — and I was watching YouTube highlights of this offense, kind of getting familiar with it — and he makes some incredible throws,” said Hopkins, who signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million after finishing with 56 catches for 610 yards and five touchdowns last season. “He knows how to thread the needle, so I think, for myself, that was definitely a big part of the decision.”

In Baltimore, Hopkins will join one of the NFL’s most talented offenses and reunite with running back Derrick Henry, who is “like family” to him after their years together on the Tennessee Titans. He doesn’t know how he’ll fit in coordinator Todd Monken’s passing game, which already has established standouts at wide receiver and tight end. But, when Hopkins spoke to Jackson a couple of days ago, he said, “not really much needed to be said.” Both were ready to get back to work — together, finally.

“Lamar being the leader of this team is part of the reason that I came here, what he stands for and how he’s led this team and this organization to the playoffs in multiple years,” Hopkins said. “Since he’s been here, just how he’s led any receiver group he’s had, that played a big part in me coming here, for sure.”