The Ravens appear to be a stable organization: They have a long-tenured head coach, a franchise quarterback and plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. But there are several areas in which Baltimore showed cracks in the foundation in 2023, and it’s up to Eric DeCosta and John Harbaugh to fix them.

Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer apply a stability index to several pressure points on the roster and coaching staff. They also discuss the news that Anthony Weaver is departing for Miami and Doug Mallory is joining Baltimore’s staff.

Tune in live at 11 a.m.

Paul Mancano

Paul Mancano

Audience engagement editor, sports, at The Baltimore Banner. 

