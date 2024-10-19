After three weeks of off-and-on practice, Ravens wide receiver and starting returner Deonte Harty will go on injured reserve.

Coach John Harbaugh announced the move Saturday, two days before the Ravens’ Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He said Harty has been dealing with a knee issue but it’s not season ending. He will miss at least four games.

With the starting punt and kick returner out, Harbaugh said wide receiver Tylan Wallace will take his place. Wallace filled in for Devin Duvernay last season and returned a punt for a touchdown in the overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams. He has returned punts this season but made a critical mistake against Cincinnati when he chose not to field a ball. The play led to a safety for the Bengals.

Harty, from Archbishop Curley, signed in April. Special teams coordinator Chris Horton said in May that Harty would help replace Pro Bowl returner Duvernay.

A former Pro Bowler himself, Harty has a reputation as an electric returner, according to Horton, and they liked the idea of bringing in an experienced player to fill the position.

“He’s a well-known and respected returner in this league, and we love him,” Horton said in May.

Harty missed a chunk of the preseason because his baby daughter was in the hospital.

He played in Week 1 but showed up on the injury report in Week 3 with a calf injury. He was designated as questionable but played in the game. In Week 5, he was listed with a knee injury despite practicing. He missed that game, and Wallace stepped in. Harty returned for the Commanders game after a week of one limited practice and two full practices.

Harty has averaged 10.6 yards per punt return and 24.5 yards per kick return. He has made eight of the team’s nine punt returns and four of 10 kick returns.

“It’s been complicated, but for us Harty is our guy, and we believe in him, and when he’s healthy and he’s in the right place, we know he can be a difference maker for us,” Horton said Friday. “He’s been going through a lot; he’s been dealing with a lot.”

However, Horton said the Ravens have confidence in the players who could substitute for Harty.

“If the 10 other guys out front take care of their business and they block the play the way the play should be made, any returner I feel like we put back there is going to get yards for us, is going to have a great opportunity to score, to hit big returns,” Horton said.

Another player who has been taking reps as a returner, running back Rasheen Ali, has been absent since he hurt his ankle at practice. He had just made his NFL debut against the Commanders, contributing on special teams.

Cornerback Arthur Maulet has practiced three days in a row. The Ravens need to decide whether to activate him by the end of next week.

“I think there’s a chance,” Harbaugh said about the possibility of Maulet returning for Monday’s game.

The Ravens’ secondary has been struggling. Prior to his arthroscopic knee surgery during training camp, Maulet was rotating in with the starters. He was a significant contributor last season and stood out for his work at nickelback.

The Ravens’ opponents are dealing with a number of injuries as well. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said defensive back Jamel Dean (hamstring), tight end Payne Durham (calf) and wide receiver Kam Johnson (ankle) have been ruled out for Monday. Dean is second on the team in tackles.

The injury report also listed wide receiver Rakim Jarrett as out and defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV, wide receiver Trey Palmer, nose tackle Vita Vea and running back Rachaad White as questionable.

Wide receiver Mike Evans, who has the second-most receiving yards on the team, practiced for the first time this week and was not on the injury report.