Derrick Henry’s tailor can finally retire, at least from making any more “2K” linings for Henry’s red carpet attire in honor of the bet the running back made with actor Adam Sandler.

Sandler called off the bet during an appearance Wednesday on “The Dan Patrick Show,” saying Henry has a guaranteed spot in one of his movies.

After Patrick helped broker a cameo in a Sandler film, contingent on the Ravens’ star running back reaching 2,000 yards for a second time, Sandler and Henry finally met in New York City during Monday’s “Happy Gilmore 2” premiere.

“We’re doing a movie together,” Sandler recalled telling Henry. “Me and you, bro.”

The original bet started when Henry offhandedly mentioned on Patrick’s show that he was a fan of Sandler. Patrick, who’s starred in several Sandler productions, agreed to get Henry a part if he rushes for 2,000 yards this season.

But Sandler took the 2,000-yard requirement away because the barrier for Patrick’s bet with Henry was “very difficult,” he joked.

“He’s getting the yards he needs to get,” Sandler said. “He can get to 2,000, but I figured, why not? Let’s just do it. Let’s just have the man be in one of the movies and have fun like we all like to do.”

Henry has hit that amount once before. With the Tennessee Titans, he ran for 2,027 yards in 2020, becoming the eighth running back in NFL history to eclipse 2,000.

Last season, he also came close, reaching 1,921 yards, the second most in the league, on 325 carries.

For now, Henry is focused on growing as a teammate and as a player as the newest names including Jaire Alexander and DeAndre Hopkins adjust to Baltimore.

“It’s always cool to build a team with high-caliber players who have incredible talent, but I think you got to put the work in,” Henry said. ”Everybody can look good in the jersey and don’t have the big name, but it’s about the work you put in, the chemistry you build on the field each and every day, pushing each other to get each other better, just so when we get to the season, we’re cooking on all cylinders.”

As for the plot and name of the movie, Sandler acknowledged an idea has been discussed but said Netflix execs couldn’t intimidate him into sharing details.

“No, no, there’s talk of it,” he told Patrick. “I’ve gotta write these damn things, Danny.”

Henry, though, is just happy to have met his favorite actor.

“For me to get there and be able to meet him, that’s been good enough,” Henry said. “[If] he wants to put me in the movie, I’d be happy as hell, too.”