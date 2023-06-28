Former Ravens QB Ryan Mallett, 35, drowns in Florida

Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett drowned while vacationing in Florida. He was 35 years old.
The White Hall (Arkansas) School District confirmed Mallett’s death. He was a head football coach at White Hall High School.
“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett,” the school district said. “Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers.”
“Our hearts go out to Ryan’s family and we offer every condolence to them today. Ryan was a part of us.”— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 28, 2023
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Mallett drowned while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon in Destin, Florida.
“We send our heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, and loved ones in his tragic passing,” the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said a group of people in the water near the second sandbar had reportedly been struggling to make it back to shore. A man, who officials identified as Mallett, went under and lifeguards said he was not breathing when he was pulled out.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Mallett, a former standout college football player at Arkansas, was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
He played for the Houston Texans before joining the Ravens, playing for Baltimore from 2015 through 2017.
Mallett only played in eight games with the Ravens, passing for four touchdowns and 648 yards.
Former teammates reacted to Mallett’s death.
“RIP Ryan Mallett!!” said Tyrod Taylor.
Former Texans’ defensive end JJ Watt added, “Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett. Gone way too soon. Rest in Peace brother.”
Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith said, “Prayers up for Ryan Mallet’s family. He was a solid dude!”
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shared a statement.
“Our hearts go out to Ryan’s family and we offer every condolence to them today,” Harbaugh said. “Ryan was a part of us. I will always remember the love he had for his teammates and for making the most of, and enjoying every football day while here. Once a Raven always a Raven, R.I.P. Ryan.”
