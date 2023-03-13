In cost-cutting move, Ravens release DL Calais Campbell

The Ravens released starting defensive lineman Calais Campbell on Monday, parting ways with their veteran leader in a cost-cutting move.

By releasing Campbell, 36, who had a $9.4 million salary cap hit in 2023, the Ravens created $7 million in cap space. The team has to get under the salary cap by the start of free agency Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, general manager Eric DeCosta said the Ravens “have not closed the door on the possibility of him returning to our team in the future.”

“Calais defines what it is to be a Raven,” DeCosta said. “He personifies professionalism, and his contributions to our organization — both on and off the field — are immense. With his passion, leadership and toughness, Calais has undoubtedly produced a Hall of Fame-worthy career.”

Campbell’s release is the Ravens’ latest move to create space ahead of free agency. The team last week agreed to a trade with safety Chuck Clark and reportedly restructured the contracts of defensive tackle Michael Pierce and running back Gus Edwards.

Campbell, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, played 41 games (40 starts) for the Ravens over his three seasons in Baltimore, posting 113 tackles, 11 sacks, 36 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He graded out as the NFL’s 16th-best player interior defensive lineman last year, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Ravens are well positioned to handle Campbell’s departure. Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington and Michael Pierce are all proven veteran starters returning from a run defense that finished No. 7 overall in leaguewide efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. Brent Urban is a reliable backup, and Travis Jones flashed his disruptive potential as a rookie.

