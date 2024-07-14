Former Ravens wide receiver and returner Jacoby Jones, who starred in the franchise’s surprise run to a Super Bowl XLVII title, has died, the team announced Sunday.

Jones was 40. The owner of the indoor football team Jones was coaching said Jones died in his sleep at his suburban Houston home.

Jones, who played for the Ravens from 2012 to 2014, had a memorable debut season in Baltimore. He was named a Pro Bowl and All-Pro returner in 2012, and late in the Ravens’ divisional-round playoff game against the Denver Broncos, he caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco with 31 seconds left to force overtime. After the “Mile High Miracle,” perhaps the greatest play in franchise history, the Ravens went on to win in double overtime, 38-35.

In Super Bowl XLVII, against the San Francisco 49ers, Jones became the first player to score a receiving touchdown and return touchdown in the same game in Super Bowl history. He caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from Flacco late in the second quarter, then opened the second half with a 108-yard touchdown, the longest play in Super Bowl or postseason history.

“We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones,” the Ravens said in a statement. “Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day.

“Jacoby will long be remembered not just for his success on the football field, but for the lasting personal connections he made with countless people in the Ravens organization, Baltimore community and every area he called home. We share our deepest condolences with Jacoby’s family as we all begin to process this devastating loss.”

The Ravens released Jones in 2015, a year after signing the fan favorite — and one-time “Dancing with the Stars” contestant — to a four-year, $12 million extension. Jones, a third-round pick in 2007 out of Division II Lane who started his career with the Houston Texans, went on to play for the then-San Diego Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and the National Arena League’s Monterrey Steel. In September 2017, he retired with the Ravens after signing a one-day contract.

Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones was honored as Legend of the Game ahead of the game against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

In nine NFL seasons, Jones had 203 catches for 2,733 yards and 14 touchdowns, 127 punt returns (13.5 yards per return) for four touchdowns and 183 kickoff returns (27 yards per return) for five touchdowns.

After news of his death spread Sunday morning, tributes from around the NFL poured in.

“My brother, you will truly be missed,” Hall of Fame Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “They can’t take the memories and the hard work you put in on and off the football field.”

“Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I’ve ever been around,” former Texans teammate J.J. Watt wrote on X. “Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face. Gone far, far too soon. R.I.P Jacoby Jones.”

“My brother!” former Ravens teammate Torrey Smith wrote on X. “I thank God for the memories and your impact on this world. You were 1 of 1 ! Your play on the field and jokes will live on forever! We have Momma Jones a Lil Coby’s back for life! This one hurt me man! We are going to miss you! Love you bro!”

In a statement released by the Ravens, coach John Harbaugh said: “I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light. He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms. Emily. They were so close. He was a man of faith.”

In retirement, Jones switched to coaching, serving as an assistant at his alma mater, along with stops at Baltimore’s Calvert Hall, Morgan State and Alabama State. On Friday, Jones was named coach of the Beaumont Renegades, a new arena football team based in Texas.