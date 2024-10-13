Ravens head coach John Harbaugh abruptly left his press conference after the team’s 30-23 win over the Commanders on Sunday so he could check on his brother, Jim.

Jim Harbaugh, in his first season as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, briefly left his team’s game against the Denver Broncos minutes before John’s meeting with the media was set to begin. He went to the medical tent, then the locker room, with what the team described as an illness.

Back in Baltimore, John Harbaugh took only three questions after making an opening statement before he was summoned away from the microphone by the team’s senior vice president of communications, Chad Steele.

Steele apologized and explained the situation, saying the Ravens wanted John to be able to make a call to get more information about Jim.

Jim Harbaugh returned to the sideline after a brief absence.