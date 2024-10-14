Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that his brother, Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, is feeling better after a cardiac episode Sunday.

“Talked to Jim this morning, he’s doing well, doing great, feeling a lot better” Harbaugh said at the opening of his usual Monday press conference.

Jim Harbaugh briefly left the field early in the Chargers’ game against the Denver Broncos with what he later said was a flare-up of atrial flutter, a type of arrhythmia that causes the heart to beat abnormally fast. Harbaugh said paramedics treated him in the locker room, where he underwent an electrocardiogram. When his heart rate slowed to a normal rhythm, Harbaugh returned to the game and coached the remainder of the Chargers’ 23-16 win in Denver.

John Harbaugh told reporters Monday that his brother said he felt “a little off” on Saturday and Sunday.

“He’s had that issue in the past, had a couple of procedures over the years, even as a player he had it one time,” he said. “But he’s doing good now, and he’s going to get some tests done today.”

John Harbaugh, whose Ravens improved to 4-2 with a 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders, began his postgame news conference just as news of his brother’s medical situation was spreading. He answered three questions from reporters before a team spokesman summoned him away from the lectern so that he could get more information about his brother.

“I appreciate [general manager] Eric [DeCosta] grabbing me on that, because it had just happened, and I think he wanted me to find out the right way,” he said Monday. They spoke with former long-time Ravens executive Joe Hortiz, now the general manager of the Chargers, who was in the locker room as paramedics evaluated Jim.

John said it seemed doctors did not want Jim to continue coaching, but “somehow he convinced them to clear him to go out there and get back on the field and he was fine.”

Jim Harbaugh received IV fluids before returning to the sidelines.

“Everything ended up turning out to be OK,” Jim Harbaugh said. “The doctors checked me out, and it got back into normal rhythm. So, came back.”

He later added: “It’s the heart, so you take it seriously.”