Which team do you want to see the Ravens face in the divisional round: the Steelers, Dolphins, Browns or Texans?

Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer rank Baltimore’s potential scenarios from best case to worst case. Then they reopen an old wound, reviewing everything that went wrong for the 2019 Ravens in their shocking playoff loss to the Titans. Finally, they discuss the news that Todd Monken, Mike Macdonald and Anthony Weaver are interviewing for head coaching jobs around the NFL.

Tune in live at 11 a.m.