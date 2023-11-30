LOS ANGELES — Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson remained in concussion protocol Thursday, making it even more likely Joe Flacco will start Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 38-year-old Flacco, a longtime Ravens starter, signed as a free agent with Cleveland last week as an insurance policy in case Thompson-Robinson struggled or got injured. The fifth-round pick suffered a concussion in the third quarter of last week’s loss in Denver.

Flacco didn’t dress for that game and is still on the Browns’ practice squad. But, with Thompson-Robinson not yet cleared, Flacco appears to be in line to become the fourth QB to start in 12 games for Cleveland this season.

Flacco took the majority of reps with Cleveland’s starting offense for the second straight day in practice at UCLA. Thompson-Robinson hasn’t been ruled out yet.

On Wednesday, coach Kevin Stefanski said Flacco had moved into the backup role ahead of P.J. Walker, who made two starts this season when Deshaun Watson was dealing with a shoulder injury.

Flacco at least gives the Browns (7-4) an experienced QB who has led a team to the playoffs and a Super Bowl title. Last week, Flacco, who had been home in New Jersey waiting for a team to call, said he believes he can still play at a high level.

After observing Flacco in practice, Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt is sure he can perform.

“I think there’s still a lot left in that tank,” Van Pelt said.