INDIANAPOLIS — In his first remarks since The Baltimore Banner reported that multiple massage therapists have accused kicker Justin Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta called the allegations “serious and concerning” and said the team would make a decision based on the NFL’s investigation into the claims.

“We’ll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can, and we’ll make our decisions based on that,” he said at the NFL scouting combine.

DeCosta said he first heard of the allegations when he learned The Banner was reporting a story on them. He also said he has spoken with Tucker but declined to reveal details about their conversation.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is set to speak at the NFL scouting combine at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Sixteen massage therapists at eight spas have alleged that Tucker engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior during sessions between 2012, his rookie year in Baltimore, and 2016. The allegations include claims that he repeatedly and intentionally exposed his genitals, brushed two therapists with his exposed penis and, in several cases, left what appeared to be ejaculate on the massage table. Two spas said they banned him.

The Ravens had not commented on the allegations to The Baltimore Banner since their initial statement, when a spokesman said they were aware of the story and Tucker’s response. “We take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation,” he added.

The Banner published its first report on allegations against Tucker on Jan. 30. Initially, six massage therapists at four high-end spas and wellness centers claimed Tucker engaged in inappropriate behavior.

In recent weeks, the number of women has reached 16 massage therapists at eight spas.

After the first story published, the NFL said it would “look into the matter.” While the league has not provided further details, multiple women confirmed to The Banner that NFL investigators came to Baltimore to conduct interviews.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

DeCosta said Tuesday he spoke with league representatives who traveled to Baltimore as part of their inquiry.

Tucker published a statement on X hours after the first story published. He categorically denied any wrongdoing, saying the allegations are “false and incredibly hurtful” and calling the story “desperate tabloid fodder.” Tucker has not provided further comment, and his representatives pointed The Banner back to the original statement following new allegations.

The NFL’s personal conduct policy allows the league to discipline players for behavior that poses a “genuine danger” to others or “undermines or puts at risk the integrity of the NFL.” The league previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, for 11 games and fined him $5 million.

When asked about the initial six-game suspension that had been recommended for Watson, Harbaugh cited the team’s “zero-tolerance policy” toward domestic violence, which was put in place after running back Ray Rice was shown on video punching the woman who is now his wife in an elevator in 2014. Ravens team president Sashi Brown said the team’s policy had not changed last offseason after police investigated a domestic assault allegation against wide receiver Zay Flowers. The investigation was closed without charges.

The team looks at every instance differently when considering if the policy applies, DeCosta said Tuesday.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Every case is entirely different — different facts, different situations,” he said. “So we’ll wait for the investigation to take place and make a decision based off of that.”

Although Tucker is coming off the worst season of his career, finishing with his lowest field goal percentage (73.3%) and second-lowest extra point percentage (96.8%), the 35-year-old has established himself as one of the greatest kickers of all time over his 13-year career.

Tucker holds the record for longest field goal — a 66-yard walk-off field goal against the Detroit Lions in 2021 — and is the most accurate kicker in NFL history, even with his off year.

Once an undrafted rookie, Tucker is a five-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection. He was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

He has built outsize fame for his position and has become one of the most recognizable faces on the team. He is known for his opera singing, which won him the title of the NFL’s “Most Valuable Performer" in a talent show televised on CBS in 2018. He has multiple marketing deals but is most well known in the Baltimore area for being the face of the local convenience store chain Royal Farms. Tucker also participates in many of the Ravens’ community events.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Due to his consistency, the Ravens have extended Tucker’s contract multiple times, each time making him the highest-paid kicker at the time of signing. His current contract, signed in 2022, runs through the 2027 season. Next season, he has a cap hit of $7,072,500 with $7,517,700 in dead money (money already paid that the Ravens haven’t accounted for on their cap yet) left on his deal.

Should the Ravens cut Tucker, they would have to designate him a post-June 1 release or else lose $445,000 in 2025 salary cap space. By making him one of the two allowed post-June 1 releases, they would be able to spread his dead-money charge over two years and save $4.2 million against the salary cap.

The Ravens do not have another kicker on the roster, but they could add one through the draft or free agency this offseason.