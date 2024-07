Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made headlines Sunday when he said his “vision” is for Lamar Jackson to be known as the greatest quarterback of all time. What did Harbaugh hope to accomplish with his proclamation?

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer talk about Jackson’s return to practice (1:59). Then they discuss Baltimore’s impressive defense (9:07) and Harbaugh’s lofty goals for Jackson (18:46).