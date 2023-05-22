Veteran QB Josh Johnson signs with Ravens, returning to Baltimore for third time

Published on: May 22, 2023 11:59 AM EDT

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 01: Josh Johnson #2 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 1, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Quarterback Josh Johnson has signed with the Ravens, the team announced Monday, giving the offense another veteran arm as organized team activities kick off this week.

Johnson, 37, has played for an NFL-record 14 teams since entering the league in 2008. He’s signed with the Ravens three times in the past eight years, first in 2016 and later in 2021. Because of injuries and the coronavirus, he started the Ravens’ Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals two years ago, going 28-for-40 for 304 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Johnson is the fifth quarterback on the Ravens’ 90-man offseason roster. Starter Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley both dealt with injuries last season. Reserves Anthony Brown and Nolan Henderson, an undrafted rookie from Delaware, are also in the mix.

Over his career, Johnson is 1-8 as a starter and has completed 58% of his passes for 2,280 yards, 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

jonas.shaffer@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.