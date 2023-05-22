Veteran QB Josh Johnson signs with Ravens, returning to Baltimore for third time

Quarterback Josh Johnson has signed with the Ravens, the team announced Monday, giving the offense another veteran arm as organized team activities kick off this week.

Johnson, 37, has played for an NFL-record 14 teams since entering the league in 2008. He’s signed with the Ravens three times in the past eight years, first in 2016 and later in 2021. Because of injuries and the coronavirus, he started the Ravens’ Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals two years ago, going 28-for-40 for 304 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Johnson is the fifth quarterback on the Ravens’ 90-man offseason roster. Starter Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley both dealt with injuries last season. Reserves Anthony Brown and Nolan Henderson, an undrafted rookie from Delaware, are also in the mix.

Over his career, Johnson is 1-8 as a starter and has completed 58% of his passes for 2,280 yards, 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.