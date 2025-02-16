Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions that may not be suitable for some readers.

Sixteen massage therapists from eight spas and wellness centers have accused Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior. Two of those businesses said they banned Tucker from returning.

The women, most of whom do not know each other, detailed similar experiences and told people close to them around the time the incidents occurred. The Banner reached out to those people to corroborate the women’s accounts. All the women are being identified by a letter to protect their privacy.

Tucker has categorically denied wrongdoing and said he was never banned from any spas. “I cannot be any clearer,” he said in a lengthy statement on X after the initial allegations against him arose. “These accusations are false and incredibly hurtful to both me, and more importantly, my family.”

He also said it was “devastating for me to learn that anyone would feel I was offensive in any way.”

A Ravens spokesperson said after The Banner published the first allegations against Tucker that “we take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation.” The NFL has said it will “look into the matter.”

Apothecary Wellness, Federal Hill

The Federal Hill neighborhood where Apothecary Wellness used to operate in Baltimore. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

S., a therapist at Apothecary Wellness in Federal Hill, said, after Tucker’s second appointment with her in 2012, she returned to find what she believed to be ejaculate at the center of the massage table. Tucker’s attorneys suggested she and other massage therapists who made such an observation could have mistaken it for sweat, water or massage oil. “I know what it [ejaculate] looks like compared to just water,” she said.

J. said Tucker asked her to focus on his gluteal muscles and inner thighs but kept moving to expose himself as well as repositioning himself so she would brush against his exposed penis during an appointment in late 2012 or early 2013. “This is not normal behavior. I did hundreds of massages, and I never ever had someone else do that,” she said. Afterward, she found a wet spot on the table, which she believed to be ejaculate.

The owner of Apothecary confirmed hearing about S.‘s account; she did not recall being told of J’s.

Prive, Locust Point

Silo Point in Baltimore, the former location of Prive spa. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

B. gave Tucker a massage at the Prive spa, when it was located at Silo Point in 2013, and said when she walked into the treatment room Tucker was fully erect. During the session, he repeatedly exposed himself while erect, and yanked her hand and pulled it toward his groin, she said. He also brushed her thighs with his hand, she said.

“Everything in me was telling me to walk out of the room,” she said. “But the owners knew I was fresh out of massage school and this was my first job.” She said she did not tell them about the incident because she feared the ramifications.

The owner of Prive confirmed that B. had given Tucker a massage, but said she was not aware of the allegation.

Ritz-Carlton, Inner Harbor

The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Baltimore. (Jessica Gallagher / The Baltimore Banner)

G. gave Tucker two massages at the Ritz-Carlton in 2013 and said he repeatedly exposed himself and that she employed an intense massaging technique hoping to make him stop. “It was like a game” for him, she said, adding that he exposed himself “more than I could count.” She ended the first massage early, she said. After the second massage, he left behind what she believed to be ejaculate. “It wasn’t sweat. You could tell what it was,” she said.

She said she found the experience so upsetting that she left her job at the spa and took a job providing occupational health massages so she would work only on people who were fully clothed.

K., who worked at the Ritz-Carlton, said, during a massage in 2013 or early 2014, Tucker was erect for most of the session and repeatedly attempted to expose himself. K., who had initially massaged both Tucker and his now-wife together in a couple’s session, said she confronted him about his actions but he only chuckled in response.

Tucker’s representatives provided a sworn declaration from the former owner of Baltimore Spa and Salon, which used to be in the Ritz-Carlton and is now closed, saying she was unaware of any complaints against Tucker.

The Four Seasons, Harbor East

Four Seasons in Baltimore. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Y. said that, at the Four Seasons in 2016, Tucker asked her to work on his lower abdominal muscles then removed the sheet and exposed his erect penis. When she covered him up again and told him she was going to move to his legs, he asked her to continue to massage the groin area, she said. “I’ve been doing this for 16 years, and I’ve never seen another man’s penis except for his,” she said.

W. said she gave Tucker a massage at the Four Seasons in 2016 and that he was erect most of the session and repeatedly moved his hips to untuck the sheets and expose himself. “In 20 years [as a massage therapist], I had never seen that,” she said. Toward the end of the session, she said, she saw Tucker attempting to remove the sheet with his hands and she stopped the session and left the room.

The women said they told the then-spa manager of the Four Seasons. She did not respond to requests for comment. The women corroborated each other’s accounts, as did V., another former Four Seasons employee.

Ojas, Pikesville

Former location of Ojas in Pikesville. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

In 2014, E., who was seven months pregnant at the time, worked at Ojas in Pikesville and said Tucker was erect and wriggled his pelvis until he was exposed. “He was continuously moving his hips,” she said. “Moving his penis, wiggling it, making it bounce, undoing the drapes.” She said she ended the session early.

Also in 2014, L., a therapist at Ojas in Pikesville, said Tucker wriggled his body to make the sheet fall away to expose his erect penis and at one point appeared to purposely position his hand so that it touched her leg. She said he also touched her arm with his penis. She said she ended the session early and informed a supervisor.

Ojas ownership confirmed Tucker was banned, which he denies.

The QG, downtown Baltimore

The QG in downtown Baltimore. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

T. said she worked on Tucker at The QG in downtown Baltimore in late 2014 and early 2015 and that he usually had an erection. After one session, she discovered a puddle of sticky fluid on the sheets that she strongly believed to be ejaculate, she said.

M., who was a therapist at The QG, said Tucker stroked her inner thigh and left what she believed to be ejaculate on the table in May 2015. She filed a written account of the incident with her supervisor.

A. worked on Tucker at The QG for four years from 2012 to 2016 and said Tucker’s behavior became increasingly inappropriate. She said he repeatedly moved sheets to expose part or all of his genitals, and positioned his hands so they brushed her thighs. Tucker provided email correspondence with A., from when he canceled his membership, in which she wrote it had been “a pleasure working with you.”

Through an attorney, the owner of QG, Craig Martin, said he was unaware of any complaints against Tucker.

The Healing Path, Lutherville

The former location of the Healing Path in Lutherville. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

V. said she had experienced Tucker’s inappropriate behavior while working at the Healing Path in Fells Point in 2014. She said he was erect when she walked into the room and repeatedly exposed himself while making eye contact with her. A couple of years after the incident, she shared her account with W. and Y. from the Four Seasons.

R., who worked at the Healing Path’s Lutherville location, said in 2016 Tucker ground his pelvis into the massage table when lying face down, then repeatedly tried to expose his genitals when face up. “He continued to move the draping, so I realized he was being creepy,” she said.

The owner of Healing Path declined comment, citing privacy rules.

Studio 921, Locust Point

Foundry in Baltimore, where Studio 921 used to operate. (Jessica Gallagher / The Baltimore Banner)

H., a former employee at Studio 921, says that in 2014 Tucker was erect for most of the massage session and regularly sought to expose his genitals. Twice Tucker exposed part of his penis, and one time he moved his hand so that it brushed her thigh, she said. “It was clear it wasn’t just an accident,” she said.

N., who worked at Studio 921, says that in 2016 Tucker repeatedly exposed himself and brushed her thigh with his hands. She believed he had an orgasm and ejaculated on the top sheet. A co-owner said Tucker was informed via telephone that he was not to return. Tucker denies he was banned.