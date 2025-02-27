In a new statement, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker once again denied allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior from multiple massage therapists in the Baltimore area. For the first time, he has also issued an apology.

“I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider. These claims are simply not true,” he said in the statement, which was first reported by the sports site OutKick.

“It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry,” Tucker added.

Tucker’s legal counsel, which OutKick says now includes Joe Terry of Williams & Connolly’s First Amendment practice group, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In an email, a representative from Clare Locke said the firm is still representing Tucker as well.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Terry also provided OutKick with a statement from Tucker’s wife, Amanda, adding that she had recommended several of the spas to Tucker herself and they frequently had couple’s massages together.

“The false allegations against Justin have caused so much hurt to our family. I believe my husband, and I love and support him fully,” the statement said.

This is Tucker’s latest public comment since 16 massage therapist across eight spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area have come forward alleging inappropriate sexual behavior.

The allegations against Tucker include claims that he repeatedly and intentionally exposed his erect genitals, brushed two therapists with his exposed penis and, in several cases, left what appeared to be ejaculate on the massage table. Two spas said they banned him from returning. The women all said these actions occurred from 2012, his rookie year with the Ravens, to 2016.

The NFL has launched an investigation into the matter, and sent investigators to Baltimore last week to interview some of the massage therapists.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Earlier this week, at the NFL scouting combine, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta called the allegations “serious and concerning” and said the team would make a decision on Tucker’s future based on the NFL’s investigation into the claims. Coach John Harbaugh said it saddened and disappointed him to learn of “a circumstance, a situation, especially if it relates to your world, where anybody’s made to feel less than great.”

He added: “We’ve all got questions, but nobody knows exactly what happened, so let’s see where the review takes us.”

DeCosta and Harbaugh said they first heard of the accusations when they learned The Banner was reporting a story on them last month. The Banner published its first report on allegations against Tucker on Jan. 30, with accounts from six massage therapists at four high-end spas and wellness centers who claimed Tucker engaged in inappropriate behavior.

In a statement posted on X a short time after the first story published, Tucker called the allegations “unequivocally false.”

Though Tucker’s future with the Ravens remains unknown, at the combine, Harbaugh said that the team would have scouted college kickers “no matter what.”

“Justin’s our kicker, we love him, and I always expected him to keep going forever, but nobody goes forever,” he said.