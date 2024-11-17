After missing two straight field goals to start the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, seven-time Pro Bowl kicker Justin Tucker has more missed field goals (6) through 11 games as he did all last season (5).

Tucker had not missed a field goal in Pittsburgh since his rookie year.

The back-to-back misses are also extremely rare. Although he missed two straight field goals in the 2022 Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns, one of those was blocked. He also missed two straight from Week 3 to Week 4 last season.

However, Tucker had not missed consecutive unblocked field goals within a game since 2014, when he missed two in the 20-14 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also hadn’t missed multiple field goals in a game (not including blocks) since 2018 in the 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Earlier this season, Tucker also missed a field goal in three straight games for the first time in his career.

Tucker’s missed field goals against Pittsburgh were the Ravens’ first two scoring opportunities. If he’d made them, the Ravens would have been up 6-3. Instead, they trailed 3-0 after his two attempts.

Both attempts were from 40-plus yards, which Tucker has struggled with recently. The first was from 47 yards, and the second was from 50. This season, Tucker is 6-of-12 from 40+ yards.

With the two misses, Tucker’s kicking percentage for the season falls to 71.4%, which is by far his lowest in a season. Prior to this season, his worst was 82.5% in 2015.

All of the misses have been wide left. Tucker and coach John Harbaugh have said it is not an issue of leg strength but of mechanics. Tucker, who will turn 35 in three days, said he does not think age is a factor.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

This story has been updated.