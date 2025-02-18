Sixteen massage therapists from eight spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area have accused Justin Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior, leaving the future of the star Ravens kicker in doubt.

The women, most of whom do not know each other, detailed similar experiences from 2012 to 2016, Tucker’s first five years in Baltimore. They said they told people close to them about the incidents around the time they occurred, and The Banner reached out to those people to corroborate the women’s accounts.

Two businesses said they banned Tucker from returning. Tucker has categorically denied wrongdoing and said he was never banned. While the number of massage therapists accusing Tucker of misconduct has more than doubled over the past three weeks, his representatives have declined to comment in detail about the new allegations, instead pointing to a Jan. 30 statement Tucker posted on X in which he said that he “did not act inappropriately at any point before, during or after a professional bodywork treatment session” and accused The Banner of engaging in “desperate tabloid fodder.”

As the NFL looks into the allegations against Tucker, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and the most accurate kicker in league history, here’s where the Ravens and Tucker stand.

What have the Ravens said?

The Ravens initially declined to comment on the allegations against Tucker. After The Banner’s first story was published on Jan. 30, a spokesman said the team was “aware of the Baltimore Banner’s story regarding Justin Tucker. We take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation.”

The Ravens also declined to say whether the team was aware of these allegations previously.

NFL head coaches and general managers are typically made available to reporters at the league’s scouting combine, which starts next week in Indianapolis. Ravens coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta are likely to face questions about Tucker there.

What has the NFL said?

An NFL spokesperson could not be reached until after The Banner’s first story was published. “We first became aware of the allegations from the reporter investigating this story as they were not previously shared with the NFL,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. “We take any allegation seriously and will look into the matter.”

Another NFL spokesperson told The Banner on Monday that the matter was still being reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, and that no details or updates would be provided.

Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about the allegations in the lead-up to the Super Bowl and said he was “surprised.”

“But also, there’s a process for that, as you say, both civil and potentially criminal,” Goodell added. “We obviously have NFL investigations for that, too. We obviously look at that where we don’t want to interfere with the criminal side of that.”

What has the reaction been in NFL circles?

Prominent media voices, including ESPN analyst Mina Kimes and USA Today editor Mike Freeman, called for the NFL and Ravens to take action after The Banner’s most recent story.

Former Ravens defensive lineman Chris Canty, a host on ESPN’s “Unsportsmanlike,” was asked for his thoughts on the story Monday.

“It’s hard to ignore the sheer number of accusations when it comes to misconduct during these massage therapy sessions,” said Canty, who spent three seasons in Baltimore (2013 to 2015) as Tucker’s teammate. “We’re now up to 16. It’s an uncomfortable fact pattern. I can’t sit here in good conscience and say that Justin Tucker should be absolved of any blame or any wrongdoing when it comes to all of this. When you have spas in the Baltimore area contesting that they banned you from services ... it’s problematic.”

Canty went on to question why the Ravens had not cut Tucker, given the team’s stated zero-tolerance policy.

Locally, 105.7 The Fan host Jason La Canfora, who writes about the NFL for the Washington Post and was previously a league insider at CBS and NFL Network, also questioned the Ravens’ lack of action.

What are the Ravens' options with Tucker?

If the Ravens plan to cut Tucker, they’d likely have to wait until mid-March to make him a “post-June 1 designation” to create extra space under the salary cap. After signing a four-year, $24 million extension with the Ravens in 2022 that made him the NFL’s highest-paid kicker, he’s under contract through the 2027 season.

While the Ravens cannot officially designate him until the new league year begins on March 12, teams can say they are planning to move on from a player. The New York Jets did it recently with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is likely to be a post-June 1 designation.

Because of the NFL’s salary cap rules, the Ravens would actually lose $445,000 in space by cutting Tucker without a post-June 1 designation. While the Ravens would save about $7.1 million in space — Tucker’s 2025 salary — they would also take on a charge of about $7.5 million in dead money, money already paid to him in bonuses that was prorated over the length of his contract.

With a post-June 1 designation, the Ravens would create $4.2 million in cap space by spreading out Tucker’s dead money over the next two years: $2.9 million in 2025 and $4.6 million in 2026. But the Ravens would also have to carry Tucker’s $7.5 million dead-money charge in full until June 2.

Tucker is coming off his worst season as a pro; he hit just 73.3 percent of his kicks and was unreliable in a number of close games. But DeCosta said in early January, prior to the allegations becoming public, that he still believed in Tucker and planned for him to return.

It’s unclear whether the NFL will take any action with Tucker. In the case of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, his initial suspension was six weeks for violating the league’s personal conduct policy by acting inappropriately with massage therapists. If Tucker faces a similar six-game suspension and the Ravens keep him, they would save about $1.5 million in cap space in 2025.

The allegations make finding a trade partner for Tucker unlikely.

How would the Ravens replace Tucker?

The Ravens do not have another kicker on their 53-man roster or their practice squad. While punter Jordan Stout handled some kickoffs in 2024 and has experience kicking field goals in college and during practice, it’s unlikely the Ravens would task him with handling all of the team’s specialist duties through an entire season.

Their options for replacing Tucker include finding a kicker once free agency opens in March or through the draft in April (the team could also sign a free agent out of college, as it did with Tucker in 2012).

Four kickers were invited to the scouting combine. Florida State’s Ryan Fitzgerald and Miami’s Andres Borregales had the best field goal accuracy in 2024 (94.7% and 100%, respectively), while Borregales and Arizona’s Tyler Loop have the best career field goal marks (86% and 83.8%, respectively). Pittsburgh’s Ben Sauls, who went 21-for-24 (87.5%) in 2024, was also invited.

The two most accurate pending NFL free agents are Eddy Piñeiro (88.1% field goal accuracy over his career) and Nick Folk (84.3%). Piñeiro, 29, went 22-for-26 last season for the Carolina Panthers. Folk, 40, hit 21 of his 22 field goals for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Ravens could also get creative by trying out a Canadian Football League player or signing a United Football League kicker once the league’s season is over in June.

The Ravens only worked out a punter, Nik Constantinou, during the tryout window for CFL players last season. But CFL players can opt out of their contracts to sign NFL contracts if they make the team, and five CFL kickers finished with a field goal percentage of 90% or higher in 2024. The BC Lions' Sean Whyte led the league at 94.3%, with his longest field goal coming from 50 yards. The Toronto Argonauts' Lirim Hajrullahu made one from 55 yards and finished with a 90.2% field goal percentage.

However, a move to the NFL would require an adjustment. The CFL’s goalposts are placed at the front of the end zone instead of the back, and kickers can use tees on field goals.

UFL players can also join NFL teams, but not until after the UFL championship is played on June 14. The Detroit Lions signed Jake Bates to a two-year deal in June after he went 17-for-22 for the Michigan Panthers in 2024, including nailing a 64-yard game-winning kick.

NFL teams can’t contact UFL players until they play their final game of the season. The top available kickers include the Memphis Showboats' Matt Coghlin, who made 94% of his field goals in 2024, including a 57-yarder, and the DC Defenders' Matthew McCrane, who hit 80% of his field goals, including a 58-yarder.