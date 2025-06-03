The Owings Mills home of former Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is set to hit the market this week.

The 6,480-square-foot, five bedroom, 6.5 bathroom house will be listed for $3,200,000 when it hits the market June 6, according to a real estate listing from the Batoff Group that appeared Monday.

The home was purchased through a limited liability corporation in July 2019 for $1.8 million. Public records link the address to Tucker, and photos on his Instagram page match images on the real estate listing.

A message left with the listing agent was not immediately returned.

“Pristine modern home that feels like you’ve just stepped in to new construction. Coming soon!” the listing reads.

Tucker, who is from Texas, was cut by the Ravens on May 5 after 13 seasons as one of the faces of the franchise. Described by the team as a “football decision,” his release came amid an investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior spurred by reporting by The Baltimore Banner.

The allegations against Tucker include claims that he repeatedly and intentionally exposed his erect genitals during massage sessions, brushed two therapists with his exposed penis and, in several cases, left what appeared to be ejaculate on massage tables. Overall, 16 massage therapists from eight spas and wellness centers made allegations that date to the 2012 to 2016 time frame. The women, most of whom do not know each other, detailed similar experiences and told people close to them about the incidents around the time they said they occurred.

Tucker has denied any wrongdoing, calling the allegations “unequivocally false,” and his attorneys have said he was never banned from any spas. In his last statement, Tucker said in late February that he “never intended to disrespect anyone.”

He has not released any public statements since he was cut by the team.

Tucker still faces a possible suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. In 2022, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended 11 games and fined $5 million after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Watson has denied the allegations and settled most of the lawsuits privately.

Tucker ranks No. 1 in career field goal percentage (89.1%) among all qualifying kickers in NFL history, but he was coming off the worst season of his career. He made just 22 of 30 field goals last season (73.3%), with misses in a handful in high-leverage spots.