The Baltimore Ravens have released Justin Tucker following numerous allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior at spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore region.

“Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances,” Ravens Executive Vice President Eric DeCosta said in a statement, “considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker.”

Despite a career-worst season in 2024, Tucker still has the best field-goal percentage of any active NFL kicker. He also has the highest cap hit of any kicker next season. By cutting him after June 1, the Ravens can distribute his cap hit across the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The Banner received a tip on Jan. 9 and began investigating Tucker, who has been the Ravens’ kicker for 13 years.

The original report, published on Jan. 30, included six massage therapists across four locations who said Tucker engaged in inappropriate behavior, brushing two of them with his exposed penis, and leaving what they believed to be ejaculate on the massage table after three of his treatments. Management at two spas said they banned him from returning.

The alleged incidents occurred from 2012, Tucker’s rookie year, to 2016. Legal experts consulted for the story said that, while there were some criminal statutes that might have applied if the allegations were proven true, the statute of limitations had expired.

Tucker has denied the allegations.