Ravens All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton left the team’s game Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals with an ankle injury.

Hamilton slipped as he got his feet tangled with Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki and tried to drive forward on a check-down to running back Chase Brown shortly before halftime. Hamilton remained on the M&T Bank Stadium grass for about a minute after the 17-yard completion as Ravens medical personnel tended to him.

Hamilton limped off the field and was examined in the team’s medical tent before heading to the locker room. The Ravens announced he was questionable to return late in the second quarter.

Hamilton, one of the league’s top safeties, has been one of the Ravens’ most consistent defenders during a disappointing season for the unit. He entered Week 10 second on the team in tackles (67), with three tackles for loss and two sacks. He also has a forced fumble and fumble recovery.