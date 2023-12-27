Two key starters on offense also missed practice, and several other key contributors were limited as the Ravens prepare for pivotal game against Miami.

Against the best offense the NFC has to offer, Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton proved he is one of the best defensive players in the AFC.

His five tackles, three pass defenses and two interceptions in a 33-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for Week 16.

Hamilton accumulated the impressive stat line despite missing the end of the game. He has been playing with an injured MCL, suffered in Week 14, and he appeared to aggravate it in the fourth quarter. He was not scheduled practice when the Ravens returned to the field Wednesday for a walk-through, the team said, though officials were “optimistic” after the game that the injury was not serious.

“It doesn’t look bad for anybody,” coach John Harbaugh told reporters.

The other players Harbaugh referenced in his post-game comments were offensive linemen Kevin Zeitler and Patrick Mekari, who left the game early in Santa Clara; Zeitler was expected to miss practice Wednesday, as well, with a knee/quad injury, while Mekari was limited due to a concussion.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers also was not scheduled to practice due to a calf injury. Linebackers Roquan Smith (pectoral) and Patrick Queen (shoulder) were also limited, as were punter Jordan Stout (back) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (elbow.) Cornerbacks Arthur Maulet (knee) and Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) were limited, as well, after missing the 49ers game.

Baltimore can secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win against the Dolphins on Sunday, but Miami boasts the No. 3 offense in the league, according to FTN’s DVOA metric. The Dolphins will stress the Ravens defense even if stars Hamilton, Smith and Queen can get healthy enough to play.

Hamilton made highlight-reel plays against the Niners. After getting chop-blocked by running back Christian McCaffrey and then squished on the ground by guard Aaron Banks, he bounced back up to make his second interception of the night.

With his performance against the 49ers, Hamilton became the third defensive back since 2000 to record 10 or more tackles for loss, 10 or more pass defenses and four or more interceptions in the season. Currently, he has 10 tackles for loss, 13 pass defenses and four interceptions. Additionally, he has 81 tackles, including 63 solo tackles, which is the third-best on the Ravens. He also has four quarterback hits, including three sacks.

Hamilton is in his second NFL season after being picked by the Ravens in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at 14th overall.