Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s trademark dispute with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t take long to hit a red light.

Two days after Jackson filed an opposition claim with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office over the NASCAR legend’s attempt to trademark a No. 8 for merchandising, Earnhardt announced Friday on social media that his JR Motorsports team had secured the rights to use one stylized No. 8 — a bold, slanted logo that Earnhardt made famous — and would move away from the team’s original No. 8.

An Earnhardt company, DEJ Holdings, applied to trademark two stylized No. 8s last year. Jackson, who holds the trademark to “Era 8 By Lamar Jackson,” challenged the simpler version that JR Motorsports had used.

Jackson’s attorney wrote in his opposition claim Wednesday that Jackson, who has worn the No. 8 since he starred at the University of Louisville, “has expended considerable time, effort, and expense in promoting, advertising, and popularizing the number 8 in connection with his personality and fame ... with the result that the relevant purchasing public has come to know, rely upon, and recognize [his] trademarks as very strong indicators of the source of [his] products provided in connection with his marks.”

If Earnhardt had pursued a trademark on the No. 8 that Jackson challenged, the U.S. Patent Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board would have conducted a review, which likely would have taken over a year to complete. If the appeal board denied Earnhardt’s challenge, and he’d used the trademark for merchandise purposes, Jackson could sue Earnhardt for trademark infringement.

Jackson has defended the value of his No. 8 before. Last summer, Jackson’s attorney challenged Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN analyst Troy Aikman’s use of their shared No. 8 in a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office complaint. Jackson, who uses his No. 8 logo on his own merchandise, said Aikman’s attempt to use “EIGHT” on apparel would be “likely to cause confusion, or cause mistake, or to deceive” potential customers.

That case is still pending. When asked about the complaint against Aikman last summer, Jackson said: “We’re going to keep this about football. That’s outside noise. We’re sticking with [training] camp, football, and that’s it.”