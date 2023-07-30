‘This my quarterback’: Drake brings Ravens’ Lamar Jackson onstage at D.C. concert

We all need a break from work sometimes. For some, that might mean a weekend at a winery or some Netflix on the couch. For Ravens star Lamar Jackson, it meant enjoying a Drake concert in Washington, D.C. — while onstage with the rapper.

After Day 4 of training camp at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, quarterbacks Jackson and Tyler Huntley as well as wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., James Proche II and Devin Duvernay seemingly made their way to Capital One Arena via fancy car and potentially fancy aviation, according to the players’ Instagram stories. Jackson called their ride a “Maybach helicop,” which, for us normies, may refer to the Mercedes Benz-designed luxury helicopters.

Front-row seats among the masses were not in the cards for the Ravens, as they posted stories to their social media hobnobbing with special guest Lil Yachty and Drizzy himself as the performance went on.

Drake seemed to be an especially big fan of Jackson, introducing the quarterback to the concert crowd with his arm draped over his shoulder, “This my quarterback right here.”

The Ravens seemed especially stoked by the shoutout, posting the big-screen concert clip to their social media accounts, but fans seemed a little more torn by the interaction due to the infamous “Drake curse.”

The Canadian rapper has developed a reputation for causing sports teams to lose if he interacts with their players, supports them or attends games. While that tide has seemed to turn in recent years — Drake made more than $1 million in 2022 betting on the Los Angeles Rams, a move that certainly didn’t hurt Beckham at all — the purple-blooded are still weary.

“Welp drake curse has started before the season begins,” wrote one fan. “That’s not good. Please don’t tell me we’re getting struck down by the Drake Curse YET AGAIN!” exclaimed another.

Hopefully Jackson, Beckham, Huntley, Proche and Duvernay can use their break from training camp on Sunday to wallow in the glory of having seen the hitmaker perform in front of tens of thousands and won’t have to worry about the hit he makes on them.