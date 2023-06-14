Lamar Jackson confirms plans to train with Odell Beckham Jr. after minicamp

Lamar Jackson is already thinking about the hiatus after minicamp, when he heads to South Florida to train with his range of . With the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., he has a new target to work with.

“It’s very important so we can keep our chemistry going and keep building on chemistry because the season is right there,” Jackson said. “The offseason is pretty much over.”

Jackson makes the annual trip home for throwing sessions before training camp in July. In 2021, he said the trip allowed him to get “individualized” work with his top targets while he focused on improving his footwork. Last year, Jackson was set to work with Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggert.

Beckham confirmed the post-minicamp plans Tuesday. He doesn’t know who’s faster yet, but they might find out in the next few weeks.

“We’ve been talking about it all offseason,” Beckham said Tuesday about training together. “[Jackson’s] one of the reasons I signed here.”

Jackson’s hopeful other receivers like Nelson Agholor, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay will also make the trip.

“Most of the guys will come down and get ready to grind,” Jackson said.

Head coach John Harbaugh said Beckham is a “full-go in terms of health” after the receiver opted out of voluntary workouts and organized team activities this offseason. Beckham said he’s “fast” but won’t go full-speed yet.

“It feels good to feel like if I need to take off running right now, I could take off running,” Beckham said Tuesday.

Beckham looked “smooth” to Jackson in Tuesday’s practice with crisp routes, showcasing the great hands which he’s known for league-wide. Monken could tell Beckham had been studying but both players are still mastering the playbook, which is similar to what he ran at Georgia with run-pass-option plays and plenty of presnap motions.

Jackson said it didn’t take him long to master Greg Roman’s offense in 2019, citing that Baltimore went 14-2 that year. It hasn’t taken long this offseason to learn Monken’s playbook, he’s just had to study. And that work will continue in South Florida.

“The sky’s the limit with this offense,” Jackson said.

Who wears the green dot?

Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith will wear the green dot next season as the defense’s signal-caller, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said.

Smith, who earned All-Pro honors last season after his midseason trade to Baltimore, quickly emerged as a defensive linchpin. Macdonald said in November that Smith needed just two days to learn the Ravens’ playbook. “It’s a piece of cake for him,” Macdonald said then.

Smith, who had signal-calling responsibilities with the Chicago Bears, replaces Chuck Clark as the defense’s leader. The former Ravens safety was among the few defensive backs to wear the green dot in the league.

Special teams rules changes

The NFL owners approved another rule change to special teams play this season in an effort to increase player safety. Now, fair catches on kickoffs, anywhere on the field, will automatically place the ball at the 25-yard line.

Special teams coordinator Chris Horton said coaches are just as concerned about players safety, but the shift basically eradicates kickoff coverage.

“You just sit back and ask yourself when is enough going to be enough,” Horton said about special teams taking the brunt of rule changes. “This has been an exciting phase of the game, people have made their living just by covering kicks.”

More specifically, Horton pointed to players like former Ravens star Anthony Levine and the New England Patriots’ Matthew Slater. He said the change takes away something those players did a good job at daily.

“It’s not good. It’s not good,” Horton said.

The rule, which all special teams coordinators unanimously voted against, will go into effect only for the 2023 season on a trial basis, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

