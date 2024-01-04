Lamar Jackson won’t have to play all 17 games to lock up the MVP.

The Ravens have nothing to gain from a win over the Steelers in their Week 18, meaning Jackson will get some well-deserved rest on Saturday. But the quarterback already made a strong case for his second Most Valuable Player award through the first 16 games of the regular season.

Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer will explain why Jackson has been the best player in the NFL this season. Then they preview Saturday’s game between a pair of AFC North rivals.

Tune in live at 11 a.m.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Watch on YouTube

Paul Mancano

Paul.Mancano@thebaltimorebanner.com

Paul Mancano

Audience engagement editor, sports, at The Baltimore Banner. 

More from Paul Mancano

Who’s left? Resetting the free agent market | Banner Baseball Live Chat

Lamar flambés Dolphins, Ravens clinch bye | Banner Ravens Podcast

More From The Banner

After co-founder’s death, EcoMap’s new CEO has been keeping their shared dream alive

Signs honoring Meghan Lewis' 'sparkle' are held during a memorial in Bel Air, MD on Jan 2, 2024.

Meghan Lewis remembered as kind, strong as community tries to make sense of her death

Clark Oliver, also known as Captain Maryland, wears his alter ego’s helmet surrounded by memorabilia from decades of being a costume and sci-fi enthusiast at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Wesley Lapointe/for The Baltimore Banner)

Captain Maryland? Cosplayer finds cause in creating the hero Maryland deserves

David McGinnis, director of the Department of Housing & Community Development’s Special Investigations Unit, shows one of the department’s cameras that they use to catch and convict illegal dumpers on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

Illegal dumpers, be warned: Baltimore’s got more eyes on you