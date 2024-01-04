Lamar Jackson won’t have to play all 17 games to lock up the MVP.

The Ravens have nothing to gain from a win over the Steelers in their Week 18, meaning Jackson will get some well-deserved rest on Saturday. But the quarterback already made a strong case for his second Most Valuable Player award through the first 16 games of the regular season.

Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer will explain why Jackson has been the best player in the NFL this season. Then they preview Saturday’s game between a pair of AFC North rivals.

Tune in live at 11 a.m.