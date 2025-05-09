WARNING: This article contains spoilers for episode 9 of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” which aired Friday morning on Starz.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s long-awaited acting debut went off with a bang… literally.

After nearly two months of waiting, fans finally got to meet Jackson’s “deadly, dangerous” character E-Tone in the ninth episode of the hit Starz series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

When it was announced that the two-time MVP would appear on the show, it was unclear just how his character would fit into the storyline until now.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

E-Tone is a hitman who is working with a group of New Jersey henchmen under the direction of Unique (played by rapper Joey BadA$$).

Nearly 15 minutes into the episode, we see E-Tone tucked away in the cut at a gay nightclub, watching David Kan, a recurring side character this season. While David is in the bathroom doing drugs, E-Tone appears from the stall behind Kan and shoots him, leaving him dead on the bathroom floor.

Later in the episode, Unique praises E-Tone for his skills. Jackson talked with PEOPLE about his role and recalled his first reactions.

“I was really shocked with that part,” he said. “When I got to the dressing room, they were like, ‘You know what you’re going to be doing?’ I’m like, ‘Nah, no one told me anything.’ They were like, ‘Yeah, you’re going to be killing a guy at the club.’ I’m like, ‘What?’”

Jackson, 28, also told PEOPLE he’s ready to see what people of think of his acting skills. Since the episode dropped, fans have posted online about the star quarterback’s cameo.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

If you ask me, Jackson has a future in acting. He got the dramatic pauses down right and makes for a believable scary hitman.

“You don’t want to get on his bad side,” Jackson said of his character in a March social media post.

Fans can watch one of the scenes from the show below.

This isn’t the only surprise cameo Jackson made this week.

During the latest edition of "Coulda Been Records Auditions," hosted by popular comedian Druski, Baltimore was in the spotlight this time as people showed up to audition for a deal with a parody record label. Jackson hosted pre-auditions before people could tryout.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“You the Ravens quarterback,” one attendee said.

With these latest cameos, it seems Jackson is having fun trying new things outside of football.

As of now, it’s unclear if we’ve seen the last of Jackson on Raising Kanan as the finale airs next and the series heads into a fifth season.

“I hope the world don’t think anything different of me, but it is what it is, we’re just acting, it’s fun,” he told PEOPLE.

Season 4 of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is streaming on Starz and the season finale airs Friday at 12 a.m. ET.