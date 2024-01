The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A slew of questions face the Ravens this offseason. How can they improve the weapons around Lamar Jackson? Will defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald get a head coaching job elsewhere? And how much depth will Eric DeCosta have to replace?

Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer give their final thoughts on Baltimore’s loss to the Chiefs, then preview a difficult offseason ahead.

Tune in live at 11 a.m.