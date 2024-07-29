Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is starting to look — and sound — more like his old self again.

The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, back after an illness that sidelined him for much of last week, held his first training camp news conference after Monday’s scorching-hot practice. Late in the presser, Jackson was asked whether cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who’s had a knack for picking off his passes in camp, had been talking any trash. Jackson cocked an eyebrow.

“I told Marlon he needs to get his hands right,” he said. “That’s why I’m throwing interceptions to him; he dropped a few last year, so I’m hoping that’s helping him out.”

Unofficially, Jackson went 18-for-27 (yes, again) for two touchdowns and an interception in team drills Monday. He finished 8-for-15 in 11-on-11 action and 10-for-12 in seven-on-seven action. Here’s how Jackson’s day as a passer unfolded, period by period, throw by throw.

11-on-11 (high red zone): 1-for-1, 1 TD

1. Jackson scrambled to his left and found Mark Andrews for a short completion that the tight end ran in for a touchdown.

11-on-11: 1-for-2, 1 INT

2. Jackson found running back Justice Hill in the left flat for a short gain.

3. Jackson scrambled for about 10 yards.

4. Jackson improvised again outside of the pocket, but a sidearm throw to the right sideline, about 10 yards downfield, was intercepted easily by Humphrey. It was Humphrey’s fourth interception against Jackson in three practices.

11-on-11: 2-for-4

5. Jackson connected with wide receiver Sean Ryan down the left sideline, but Ryan’s impressive grab — against tight coverage from cornerback Brandon Stephens — was ruled out of bounds.

6. Jackson found tight end Isaiah Likely on an out route for a solid gain.

7. Jackson went through his progressions before settling on wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who came open across the middle of the field for another decent gain.

8. Jackson faked a handoff before throwing to Andrews, who was running an out-breaking route against Stephens about 10 yards downfield. The ball flew just out of Andrews’ grasp, glancing off his fingertips.

7-on-7: 4-for-5

9. Jackson hit Likely on a check-down over the middle.

10. Jackson led running back Derrick Henry into open space with a swing pass to the left flat.

11. Jackson hit Ryan on a comebacker down the left sideline.

12 Jackson found Likely on another short gimme throw over the middle, and Likely held on despite a punch-out attempt from inside linebacker Trenton Simpson.

13. Safety Kyle Hamilton’s quick break on a short route by Agholor helped break up what would’ve been Jackson’s fifth straight completion.

7-on-7: 5-for-5

14. Another check-down over the middle for Jackson, who found wide receiver Zay Flowers.

15. Jackson took an easy completion to undrafted rookie running back Chris Collier, who was close to uncovered in the left flat as he came out of the backfield.

16. Jackson hit Likely for a short gain on another check-down, this one on the right side.

17. Jackson found undrafted rookie tight end Qadir Ismail for a quick hitter.

18. Jackson connected with Agholor on an intermediate-range throw to his left for his fifth straight completion.

7-on-7: 1-for-2

19. Jackson looked to Agholor again, but Hamilton broke up the play.

20. Jackson found wide receiver Isaiah Washington for a solid gain.

11-on-11: 2-for-3

21. Jackson and Flowers connected on a quick hitter near the line of scrimmage — maybe a run-pass option? — that Flowers turned into a first down with an impressive run after the catch down the right sideline.

22. A drop-back was blown dead for an apparent sack.

23. Jackson found a leaping Likely for another completion, with the tight end going up strong over the middle to move the offense near the red zone.

24. Undrafted rookie defensive lineman C.J. Ravenell knocked down Jackson’s pass at the line of scrimmage.

25. Jackson looked for Ryan in the end zone against rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins. The first-round pick forced an incompletion, but also was flagged for defensive holding on the play.

11-on-11 (high red zone): 1-for-4

26. Facing pressure from outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and tight coverage from cornerback Arthur Maulet, Jackson missed Agholor on an end-zone fade.

27. Jackson looked for wide receiver Tylan Wallace in the end zone, near the right sideline, but Stephens forced an incompletion.

28. Jackson missed Flowers over the middle on a crossing pattern.

29. Rookie wide receiver Devontez Walker made a sliding grab to bring in a short pass from Jackson despite good coverage from Stephens.

11-on-11 (high red zone): 1-for-1, 1 TD

30. Jackson’s final throw was maybe the highlight of practice, a 16-yard touchdown to Flowers, who got behind safety Marcus Williams on a corner route and collected Jackson’s throw as he headed toward the back of the end zone.