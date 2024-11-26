The Chargers (7-3) were rebuilt this offseason using the Ravens (7-4) as a model.

And of course they hired a coach with the same last name. Jim Harbaugh arrived in Los Angeles after leading Michigan to a national championship. He’s still in search of a Super Bowl win, having been denied by his brother, John, and the Ravens after the 2012 season.

Join the Banner’s sports staff for live update and analysis from Los Angeles.