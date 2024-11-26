The Chargers (7-3) were rebuilt this offseason using the Ravens (7-4) as a model.
And of course they hired a coach with the same last name. Jim Harbaugh arrived in Los Angeles after leading Michigan to a national championship. He’s still in search of a Super Bowl win, having been denied by his brother, John, and the Ravens after the 2012 season.
Join the Banner’s sports staff for live update and analysis from Los Angeles.
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.